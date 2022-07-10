2 multibagger stocks to watch next week for stock split issue

The two firms that have disclosed stock split issues are Radhe Developers (India) and Steel Exchange India Ltd (SEIL). Radhe Developers declared July 15, 2022 as the record date for the stock split, whereas SEIL has picked July 13, 2022 as the record date. When a corporation splits its existing shares into multiple shares based on a ratio to make it more inexpensive to trade in the market, a stock split occurs on the record date increasing the number of shares of the current shareholders and increasing availability in the stock market, without changing the overall value of all outstanding shares of the company.

