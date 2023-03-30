Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  2 multibagger stocks turning ex-split tomorrow on 31st March
By lowering the face value of the stock, a corporation can increase the number of shares through a stock split. The total value of the shareholders' equity in the firm does not change as a result of a split; nevertheless, the number of shares issued increases due to a decrease in face value. A stock split is typically announced by corporations to improve liquidity in the market and enable participation by small investors in trading. These stocks are going ex-split tomorrow even though they have provided their shareholders' multibagger returns.

Avance Technologies

For the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, the Board of Directors of the company have fixed 31st March 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares of the company. 

The shares of Avance Technologies closed on the BSE on Wednesday at 4.76% upper circuit limit of 0.66. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,89,552 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 247% during the past three years, and it has climbed by 35% over the past year. It has climbed by 78.38% YTD so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 0.66 on (29/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of 0.36 on (06/02/2023).

Artemis Electricals and Projects

The company has fixed Friday, 31st March 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of the ordinary equity shares of face value 10/- each into ordinary (equity) shares of face value of 1 /- each.

The shares of Artemis Electricals and Projects closed on the BSE on Wednesday at 132.10, up by 4.97% from the previous close of 125.85. The stock has appreciated 95.70% over the past five years, and in the past year it has produced a multibagger return of 172.65%. It has produced a multibagger return of 103.07% for the year to date, and a multibagger return of 132.98% for the past six months. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 132.10 on (29/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of 41.25 on (06/07/2022). 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
