The Indian markets were dangling around bears on Thursday amidst feeble global cues after US Federal Reserve's fourth 75 basis points rate hike. Sensex ended a little over the 60,800 level, while Nifty 50 held onto the over 18,000 mark. Banking stocks witnessed some buying, but could not offset the impact of selloffs in IT and auto stocks. However, amidst a volatile market, demand for two NBFC stocks was skyrocketing. These two firms were MAS Financial Services and Mahindra Finance. These two stocks gave even better than FD returns in a span of just 1 day. Currently, NBFCs and banks fixed deposit interest rates vary from 2.5% to 10%.

