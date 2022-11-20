2 penny stocks declare record date for 1:1 and 3:4 bonus shares: Do you own any?

Navoday Enterprises

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of NAVODAY ENTERPRISES LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 1st December, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-713, 7th Floor, Crystal Plaza New Link Road Opposite Infinity Shopping Mall, Andheri West Mumbai MH 400053 IN, inter-alia to transact the following Matters: 1. To consider and approve the allotment of 38,54,000 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in the ratio(1:1)(One new equity share for every One existing equity shares held in the Company), to the eligible members whose name appears in the register of members/list of beneficial owners as on the Record Date i.e. November 29, 2022 being fixed for the purpose. 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson."