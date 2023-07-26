2 PSU Stocks You Could ‘Bank’ Upon

In the case of Canara Bank, net NPAs are expected to come down to 1.2% during FY24 versus 1.57% in the June 2023 quarter and it would help NIMs to be at 3.05% during FY24, similar to levels achieved in June 2023. Advances are expected to grow 10.5% during FY24 on a YoY basis.

