Commenting on the Q2 FY23 performance of the company director Rohan Sehgal said: “Our revenues for Q2FY23 were down by 6% ona Y-o-Y basis and up by 4% on a Q-o-Q basis. If we compare on a like to like basis i.e. negating the high base of covid related revenues in H1FY22, our conventional business has shown a substantial growth. With addition in our product portfolio and wide network of distributors across India, we are confident of sustaining our growth in the domestic conventional business.

