2 small-cap stocks in focus on October 6 for 450% dividend and 1:2 bonus shares

Asian Hotels (East)

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia, fixed the Record Date as Friday, 7th October, 2022 for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted: a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date); and b) new equity shares of Robust Hotels Private Limited, Chennai (Robust) in the ratio 1:1 i.e. one new fully paid up equity share of Robust for every one equity share held in the Company (as of the Record Date) post issue of bonus shares in terms of the scheme."