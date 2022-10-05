2 small-cap stocks in focus on October 6 for 450% dividend and 1:2 bonus shares

The shares of Asian Hotels and Accelya Solutions India will remain to be the subject of attention tomorrow, October 6, as they have attractive corporate announcements amid the uptrend patterns of the Nifty and Sensex.
The shares of Asian Hotels (East) and Accelya Solutions India will remain to be the subject of attention tomorrow, October 6, as they have attractive corporate announcements amid the uptrend patterns of the Nifty and Sensex. Post the market resumes regular trading on Wednesday following the Durga puja vacation, Accelya Solutions India will be in the spotlight for a massive dividend of 450%, or Rs. 45 per share, while Asian Hotels will continue to be in the spotlight for 1:2 bonus shares.
Accelya Solutions India
A 450% dividend at a face value of ₹10 or ₹45 per equity share had been declared by the board of directors of Accelya Solutions India. The dividend payout date is Monday, November 14, 2022, while the record date for Accelya Solutions India's dividend payout to determine shareholders' eligibility for the purpose of dividend payout is set at October 10.
The company has said earlier month in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 45 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend payout date is Monday, 14th November, 2022."
Accelya Solutions India Ltd. shares ended trading on the NSE on Tuesday at Rs. 1,138.00 per share, up 0.018% from the previous close of Rs. 1,137.80. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 21,871 shares, the stock's most recent trading day had a total volume of 38,188 shares. The stock has dropped 3.12% over the past year, but on a year-to-date basis, it has gained 3.91% so far in 2022. Accelya Solutions India Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹1,705.25 Crore operating in the IT sector.
Asian Hotels (East)
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia, fixed the Record Date as Friday, 7th October, 2022 for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted: a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date); and b) new equity shares of Robust Hotels Private Limited, Chennai (Robust) in the ratio 1:1 i.e. one new fully paid up equity share of Robust for every one equity share held in the Company (as of the Record Date) post issue of bonus shares in terms of the scheme."
The shares of Asian Hotels (East) closed on Tuesday at an upper circuit level of ₹350.35 apiece, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹333.70. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 34,516 shares, the stock has seen a total volume on the NSE of 87,064 shares. The stock has gained 88.36% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has climbed 79.99% so far in 2022.
