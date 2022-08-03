2 stock splits to watch in the upcoming week of August

2 stock splits to watch in the upcoming week of August2 min read . 03:25 PM IST
Investors interested in corporate actions like stock splits might keep an eye on the shares of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd and Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.
Investors interested in corporate actions like stock splits might keep an eye on the shares of High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd and Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. For determining the eligibility of the shareholders for stock splits, the Board of High Energy Batteries specified August 10, 2022, as the record date, while the Board of Variman Global Enterprises set August 12, 2022, as the record date. These are the two stock splits that will take place in August as of right now.
The company informed stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on 29th June 2022 have fixed the Record Date, for the Purpose of Sub-division of existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten) each fully paid up into five Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Two) each fully paid up, as Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022. The Board passed the resolution fixing the Record Date, subsequent to the approval of the members at the 61 Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th June 2022."
The stock price has soared from ₹325.75 on August 4, 2017 to ₹2,015 as of today, representing a multibagger return of 518.59 per cent. The stock has dropped 7.07 per cent over the past year, and it has dropped 2.22 per cent YTD in 2022. The stock has dropped 15.82 per cent over the past six months but has climbed 48.26 per cent during the past month.
The Board of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Company has fixed Friday, 12.08.2022 as record date for the purpose of determining sub-division/split of existing Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each to Re. 1/- (Rupee one) each." The record date has been fixed for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to Re. 1/- each.
The stock price has gone up from ₹5.05 as of August 11, 2017, to the current market price of ₹196.05 during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 3,782.18 per cent. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹40 as of 3rd August 2021 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 390.13%. On a YTD basis, the stock has risen from ₹34.90 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level of ₹196.05 which logs in a multibagger return of 461.75% so far in 2022.