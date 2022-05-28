2 stocks to trade ex-bonus next week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mishtann Foods and RO Jewels are the two stocks that will trade ex-bonus next week, meaning that the ex-date would be the final day to purchase the shares in order to be eligible in the record book of the companies for a bonus share issuance that has been announced.
Mishtann Foods
Mishtann Foods has announced a 1:1 bonus share ratio, with the stock trading ex-bonus on June 2, 2022. The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, June 03, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹1/- each."
The stock's last traded price was ₹23.50, up 4.91 per cent from its previous closing of ₹22.40. In one year, the stock has risen from ₹4.40 on May 28, 2021 to ₹23.50, a multibagger return of 434.09 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained 7.80 per cent in 2022, and in the previous six months, it has gained 28.07 per cent. The stock has dropped -7.84 per cent in the last month but has gained 6.09 per cent in the previous five trading days. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 20 days and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50 days and 100-day moving averages.
RO Jewels
The company announced an 82:32 bonus issue ratio, with the record date set for 03-06-2022 and the stock trading ex-bonus on 02-06-2022. At a meeting held on 11th May 2022, the Board of Directors of the company approved the “Issue Of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 82(Eighty Two) new Fully Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/‐(Rupees Ten Only) each for every 32(Thirty Two) existing Equity Shares (fractional entitlements of Bonus shares shall be rounded off to one)."
The stock has grown by 68.64 per cent in the previous year and is up 23.09 per cent year to date so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 23.09 per cent in the last six months and by 15.25 per cent in the previous month. The stock's latest traded price was ₹29.85, and it reached a 52-week high of ₹30.15 on September 24, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹14.40 on March 29, 2022, implying that the stock is trading 107 per cent higher than its 52-week low.