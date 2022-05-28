2 stocks to trade ex-bonus next week

The stock's last traded price was ₹23.50, up 4.91 per cent from its previous closing of ₹22.40. In one year, the stock has risen from ₹4.40 on May 28, 2021 to ₹23.50, a multibagger return of 434.09 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained 7.80 per cent in 2022, and in the previous six months, it has gained 28.07 per cent. The stock has dropped -7.84 per cent in the last month but has gained 6.09 per cent in the previous five trading days. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 20 days and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50 days and 100-day moving averages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}