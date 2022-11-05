2 stocks to trade ex-bonus next week with a 5:1 ratio

A bonus share issuance is the declaration of additional or free shares to a company's existing shareholders distributed as a portion of its earnings with its shareholders rather than paying dividends. As an instance, if the ratio of bonus shares is 5:1, then eligible shareholders whose names appear on the company's book of record on the record date will get 5 additional shares for every 1 equity share they held as of the record date which in turns makes your total share count to 6 instead of 1. The ex-date is one day before the record date, which is a cut-off date that the firm determines, and shareholders should hold shares of the company on this day to be eligible for bonus shares. In order to receive the shares credited into their Demat account before the record day and be eligible for the bonus shares, investors need to buy the stock 1-day prior to the record date since India adopts the T+1 settlement cycle. Therefore, the two stocks Nykaa and Punit Commercials will trade ex-bonus the next week at a bonus ratio of 5:1, which traders need to be aware of.

