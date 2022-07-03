2 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 03:02 PM IST
Equity investors should be alerted that Yasho Industries and Pioneer Embroideries will be the two stocks that trade ex-dividend tomorrow. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, Pioneer Embroideries announced a dividend of Rs. 0.30 per equity share of Rs. 10 each, while Yasho Industries proposed a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The record date for each of these stocks is July 5, 2022, while the ex-dividend date is July 4, 2022.