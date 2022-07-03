Equity investors should be alerted that Yasho Industries and Pioneer Embroideries will be the two stocks that trade ex-dividend tomorrow. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, Pioneer Embroideries announced a dividend of Rs. 0.30 per equity share of Rs. 10 each, while Yasho Industries proposed a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The record date for each of these stocks is July 5, 2022, while the ex-dividend date is July 4, 2022.

Pioneer Embroideries

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board also considered and recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.30 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders’ shall be paid within the prescribed time after the conclusion of the ensuing 30th AGM. The record date for the purpose of Dividend shall be 5th July, 2022."

The stock dropped 2.73 per cent from its previous close of ₹38.50 and settled at ₹37.45 on Friday. The stock has fallen 35.60 per cent in the previous year, and it has declined 40.98 per cent so far in 2022 according to year-to-date (YTD) data.

Yasho Industries

The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 30, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e. 5%) of the Company subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, July 05, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 06, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive)."

The shares of Yasho Industries closed at ₹1,366.80 level on Friday up by 0.31% from its previous close of ₹1362.60. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 214.89% and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has surged by 16.35% so far in 2022.