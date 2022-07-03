2 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Yasho Industries

The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 30, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e. 5%) of the Company subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, July 05, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 06, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive)."