2 stocks to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own any

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps

In its postal ballot notice, the company has mentioned that “Considering the present financial position of the Company and with a view to capitalize the Securities Premium account and/or Free Reserve and to rationalize the Capital structure of the Company, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 has proposed to issue bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(One) Bonus Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share to the shareholders as on record date as may be decided by the Board of Directors. The existing issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company shall be increased due to capitalization of Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Rupees Five Crores and Fifty Lakhs only) from Securities Premium Account, General Reserve and / or any other permitted reserves / surplus of the Company of the Company for the purpose of issuance of 55,00,000 (Fifty Five Lakhs only)Bonus Equity shares credited as fully paid-up shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten)."