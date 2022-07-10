2 stocks to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own any

2 stocks to turn ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own any2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
- Stock market investors should have a watch on the shares of GMM Pfaudler and Uravi T and Wedge Lamps as these stocks shall trade ex-bonus tomorrow.
Stock market investors should have a watch on the shares of GMM Pfaudler and Uravi T and Wedge Lamps as these stocks shall trade ex-bonus tomorrow. Since the record date for bonus share issuance for both stocks has been fixed as July 12, these stocks will become ex-bonus on July 11—the final day to purchase them in order to qualify for bonus shares—and investors who buy the above-stated stocks after the ex-date will not be eligible for bonus shares.
The Board has said in stock exchange filings that the “Company had informed that the Shareholders had vide Ordinary resolution through Postal Ballot approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of INR 2/- each for every 1 (One) equity share having face value of INR 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company. In that regard, please note that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Tuesday, July 12, 2022, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Shareholders who shall be eligible for allotment of bonus equity shares. Further, a meeting of the Allotment Committee of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 to inter alia consider and approve allotment of bonus equity shares to the eligible Shareholders."
The stock gained 0.42 per cent from its previous close of ₹4161.30 and closed at ₹4,178.80 on Friday. The stock has lost 11.65% of its value over the past year, and it has fallen 15.01 per cent of its value YTD in 2022.
In its postal ballot notice, the company has mentioned that “Considering the present financial position of the Company and with a view to capitalize the Securities Premium account and/or Free Reserve and to rationalize the Capital structure of the Company, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 has proposed to issue bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(One) Bonus Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity share to the shareholders as on record date as may be decided by the Board of Directors. The existing issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company shall be increased due to capitalization of Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Rupees Five Crores and Fifty Lakhs only) from Securities Premium Account, General Reserve and / or any other permitted reserves / surplus of the Company of the Company for the purpose of issuance of 55,00,000 (Fifty Five Lakhs only)Bonus Equity shares credited as fully paid-up shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten)."
As per the data available on Trendlyne, July 12, 2022 has been set as the record date for the bonus issue and the stock shall trade ex-bonus on July 11, 2022.