2 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week: Do you own any?3 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST
- The stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week are Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited and West Leisure Resorts Ltd.
The stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week are Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited and West Leisure Resorts Ltd. According to data available on BSE, Alfavision Overseas has declared September 29, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment; as a result, the stock will trade ex-dividend on September 29, 2022. West Leisure Resorts Ltd has assigned September 28, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment; as a result, the stock will trade ex-dividend on September 28, 2022.