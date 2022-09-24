The stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week are Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited and West Leisure Resorts Ltd. According to data available on BSE, Alfavision Overseas has declared September 29, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment; as a result, the stock will trade ex-dividend on September 29, 2022. West Leisure Resorts Ltd has assigned September 28, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' eligibility for dividend payment; as a result, the stock will trade ex-dividend on September 28, 2022.

Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We may inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 5th September, 2022 recommended dividend of 5% i.e. Rs. 0.05 per equity share of Rs. 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, which shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), subject to approval of members."

They have also informed stock exchanges by saying that “We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share transfer books shall remain closed on 30th September,2022, Friday for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting of the company. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 30th September,2022."

View Full Image Dividend details of Alfavision Overseas (India) (bseindia.com)

As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 29 September 2022. On Friday, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. shares ended trading on the BSE at Rs. 33.20 a piece, up 0.30% from the previous close. The stock has generated an all-time return of 2,556.00% and in the last 5 years the stock has given a multibagger return of 462.71%, In the last 1 year the stock has generated a multibagger return of 617.06% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 166.24% so far in 2022.

West Leisure Resorts Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Board has also recommended payment of dividend at ₹0.10 paise per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 to its shareholders. The proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company." In order to pay the dividend for 2021–2022, the firm has established September 28, 2022, as the record date. West Leisure Resorts Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 110.80 a piece, up 3.79% from the previous close. The stock has dropped 53.83% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 13.77% so far in 2022.

View Full Image Dividend details of West Leisure Resorts (bseindia.com)

Due to the country's adoption of the T+1 and T+2 settlement mechanism, which places the ex-date one or two days before the record date, potential investors can purchase the stock two days before the ex-date in order to receive the shares on the record date and be eligible for corporate actions like dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, and rights issues.