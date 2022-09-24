2 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week: Do you own any?

West Leisure Resorts Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Board has also recommended payment of dividend at ₹0.10 paise per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 to its shareholders. The proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company." In order to pay the dividend for 2021–2022, the firm has established September 28, 2022, as the record date. West Leisure Resorts Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 110.80 a piece, up 3.79% from the previous close. The stock has dropped 53.83% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 13.77% so far in 2022.