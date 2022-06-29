These 2 stocks are under F&O ban on NSE today, Details inside1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 07:50 AM IST
- Sun TV and Delta Corp are the two stocks that continue to be under the F&O ban
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.