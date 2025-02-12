Multibagger small-cap stock: The shares of Aditya Vision have experienced an extraordinary rally in recent years, repeatedly setting new records and reaching key milestones. Priced at just ₹2 per share five years ago, the stock has surged an astounding 14,270.11 per cent, now trading at ₹408 per share.

Aditya Vision stock reached 52-week record high of ₹574.95 so far on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

For perspective, if an investor would have invested ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and retained the investment would now see it grow to ₹2.04 crore. The company's shares have been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since September 2024.

However, the stock has failed to impress the investors in the short-term as the stock has fallen over 15.33 per cent over the past one month and has plunged 2.66 per cent in the last six months.

Aditya Vision stock split Last year, the company had announced stock split of 1:10 and had set August 27 as the record date for the sub-division of its shares in the ratio.

This means that each eligible shareholder holding a share with a face value of ₹10 will receive 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each after the stock split.

“This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, August 27, 2024 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Shareholders of the Company for the purpose of sub-division/ split of the Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/-(Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, August 02, 2024,” said the company in a filing to the exchanges.

A stock split occurs when a company raises the total number of its shares while reducing the price per share. This is typically done to make the shares more accessible to investors and boost trading volume.

Aditya Vision Q2 results highlights Electronics retail chain Aditya Vision posted a net profit of ₹12.21 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, marking a 26.8 per cent rise from ₹9.63 crore in the same period last year.

The company's operational revenue for Q2FY25 grew by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹375.85 crore, compared to ₹313.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.