20 high potential stocks to start your momentum journey6 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM IST
I'm opening the door to my first batch of 20 high potential momentum stocks.
Have you ever wondered what sequential returns in the stock market look like? In other words, if the stock market has gone up in the previous month, will it go up in the current month as well? Or will it go down?
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×