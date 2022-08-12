20 ideas for adjusting your stock and bond portfolio18 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Stocks are down, inflation is high and a recession may be looming. We asked financial experts what investors should do
Is it time to rethink the percentage of stocks you hold in your portfolio? The standard ratio is often 60% stocks and 40% bonds. Of course, that varies depending partly on an investor’s age or risk tolerance. But with stocks down, inflation rising and a possible recession being declared, some experts say the conventional wisdom might need adjusting.