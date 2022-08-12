20 ideas for adjusting your stock and bond portfolio

In my research, I’ve found investors who are especially close to retirement are the most likely to pull out of the market after a decline. While a drop of about 10% in the stock market would normally be a buying opportunity for stocks, I’m not too optimistic about stocks right now given where valuations were before the drop and the significant existing economic uncertainty (i.e., it’s not unreasonable that the stock market could drop another 10% or 20%). So if you’re worried about additional market volatility affecting your retirement savings, it might be time to revisit your portfolio. One investment that will allow you to lock in a relatively attractive rate right now is a fixed-rate annuity, which is also called a multiyear guaranteed annuity (or MYGA). With these products you get a guaranteed return for the product term, typically two to 10 years. Annual yields on a three-year MYGA are above 4% right now, according to Blueprint Income, although rates vary by providers.