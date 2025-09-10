200% rally in five years. Multibagger Kellton Tech Solutions share price jumps 6%; here's why

Kellton Tech Solutions share price jumped 6% during Wednesday's trading session following the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hungary's E-Group ICT Software Zrt to work together on an AI project within the EU–India Framework Agreement.

The firm announced that through this MoU, Kellton will establish capabilities for AI services by developing an “AI Gigafactory,” where the company will provide its expertise in software development and technology assistance.

The partnership will concentrate on establishing a sovereign, human-centered AI ecosystem that merges Europe’s commitment to sovereignty and reliable innovation with India’s technological proficiency and delivery ability.

Rooted in E-Group’s Budapest Initiative, this AI collaboration seeks to provide a cohesive structure for AI, data management, and cloud infrastructure that emphasizes transparency, security, and enduring resilience.

"We see this collaboration with E-Group as a pivotal step in shaping a sovereign, human-centric AI future. By bringing together Europe’s vision for AI sovereignty and India’s deep technology capabilities, we aim to contribute to the AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in AI, Generative AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. This partnership reflects our commitment to building secure, ethical, and globally scalable AI ecosystems," said Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton.

The memorandum of understanding between Kellton and E-Group ICT Software Zrt emphasizes the synergy between Europe’s aspirations for autonomous AI.

India's capabilities in innovation and technology implementation, establishing a standard for collaboration across regions in developing the next wave of AI ecosystems, said the company in an exchange filing.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price today Kellton Tech Solutions share price today opened at ₹26.24 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹27.35 and an intraday low of ₹26.20 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Kellton Tech Solutions share price has been consolidating in a narrow range of ₹25.2– ₹28.5 over the past six weeks. Notably, volumes have been tapering off during this period, often a classic sign of quiet accumulation. This kind of setup typically precedes a sharp directional move once supply dries up.

“A strong breakout above the ₹28.5 level will likely trigger momentum buying and open the door for a swift upside. Until then, the stock remains in a wait-and-watch zone, with investors closely tracking price action for signs of a decisive move beyond the range high,” said Jain.