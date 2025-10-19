200% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday after order book update — Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock: RPP Infra Project shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 20 October 2025, after the firm announced receiving a letter of acceptance for a construction order from the National Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune, according to an exchange filing on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

As per the filing data, the civil construction company will build residential accommodation for the officers and staff members of NADFM, Pune, for a contract value of ₹125.92 crore.

“We inform you that M/s. RPP Infra Projects Ltd has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order provision of civil works for construction of office cum training Building and Residential Accommodation for officers and staff of National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM) Pune,” the company informed BSE through the exchange filing.

According to the official announcement, the project is set to be completed within a 36-month or three-year period.

RPP Infra Project Share Price Trend RPP Infra Project shares closed 1.67% lower at ₹117.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹119.95 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update on 19 October 2025.

Shares of the construction firm have given stock market investors more than 200% returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 38% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 39.52% in 2025 and are down 16.09% in the last one-month period. The company's shares have been trading 2.02% lower in the last five market sessions in the Indian stock market.

RPP Infra Project stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹255 on 18 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹108.95 on 18 August 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹584.80 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 17 October 2025.

