200% returns in 1 year: Multibagger smallcap hits 20% upper circuit on ₹233-crore govt order; do you own?
Shares of Dynacons Systems rallied 20 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,133.40 on the BSE after securing a new government order
Shares of smallcap stock Dynacons Systems rallied over 20 per cent a lifetime record-high mark on Tuesday, April 16 after securing a new order for providing core banking solution and upgradation services. Dynacons Systems given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started