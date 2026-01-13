2000% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock under ₹100 edges higher after fundraise nod by shareholders

One Point One Solutions share price rose over 2% on Tuesday after the company’s shareholders approved a major capital-raising proposal, paving the way for an ₹84-crore preferential issue of fully convertible warrants. The small-cap stock gained as much as 2.62% to ₹54.70 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing dated January 12, 2026, One Point One Solutions said its shareholders had approved the special resolution to issue warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and select non-promoter investors.

The resolution received near-unanimous support, with 29.56 lakh valid votes cast. Of these, 29.55 lakh votes were in favour of the proposal, while only 900 votes were against it, and no invalid votes were recorded.

Under the approved plan, One Point One Solutions will issue up to ₹1.5 crore fully convertible warrants at an issue price of ₹56 per warrant, including a premium of ₹54, taking the total issue size to ₹84 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share of face value ₹2 within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

The warrants will be allotted to the following proposed allottees:

Akshay Chhabra (Promoter): 50,00,000 warrants

Afrin DIA (Non-Promoter): 20,00,000 warrants

AL Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy (Non-Promoter): 20,00,000 warrants

Cullinan Opportunities Incorporated VCC – Sub Fund 1 (Non-Promoter): 40,00,000 warrants

Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund (Non-Promoter): 20,00,000 warrants

As per SEBI regulations, 25% of the warrant price will be payable upfront at the time of allotment, with the remaining 75% payable upon conversion into equity shares. The equity shares issued on conversion will rank pari passu with existing shares and will be subject to statutory lock-in requirements.

Market participants reacted positively to the development, viewing the proposed fund infusion as a move that could strengthen the company’s capital structure and support future growth initiatives.

The company added that the allotment of warrants will be completed after receiving in-principle approval from the stock exchange, following which the equity shares arising from conversion will be listed in accordance with applicable regulations .

One Point One Solutions Share Price History One Point One Solutions share price rose over 3% in one month and 6% in one year. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 230% in three years and more than 2,000% in the past five years.

At 12:00 PM, One Point One Solutions share price was trading 0.77% higher at ₹53.71 apiece on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.