2,000% returns in 10 yrs! This multibagger chemical stock jumps 16% amid huge trading volume | Check share performance

Mulitbagger chemical stock Amal jumped over 16% in Tuesday's trading session amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street. The chemical stock opened at ₹990 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹917.90 on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹1,084.35 on 13 October.

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Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a recovery in early trading on Tuesday, supported by gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank and information technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 305 points to 72,224.15, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 93.40 points to 22,458.50 in early deals.

Amal share price witnessed a significant rally amid spurt in the trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 5.65 lakhs shares changed during the intraday session on Tuesday.

Amal Q2 results FY27 In an exchange filing on 25 September, Amal said that the board will meet on 16 October to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026.

“Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026 inter alia, to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter | six months ended on September 30, 2026,” the company said.

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Amal Q1 results 2026 highlights Amal Ltd. reported strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, on July 17, 2026.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹96.54 crore from ₹47.30 crore in the year-ago quarter, marking a 104.06% increase. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 27.46% from ₹75.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Amal’s operating performance also improved during the quarter. Operating profit, or EBITDA, rose 46.95% year-on-year to ₹17.09 crore. Compared with ₹7.35 crore in the previous quarter, EBITDA surged 132.52% quarter-on-quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 117.73% from a year earlier to ₹20.88 crore, while it jumped 273.52% sequentially from ₹5.59 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s consolidated net profit increased 77.98% year-on-year to ₹16.73 crore from ₹9.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit recorded a sharp rise of 780.53% from ₹1.90 crore in Q4 FY26. The results reflect a substantial improvement in Amal’s revenue and profitability compared with both the year-ago and preceding quarters.

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Amal share price performance Amal share price has delivered strong returns across most time frames, with the stock gaining 36.10% in one week and 38.87% over the past month. The recent rally indicates strong upward momentum in the short term, with the stock also recording a 69.41% gain over the past six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Amal shares have advanced 55.06%, significantly outperforming their one-year performance. The stock has risen 4.69% over the past year. The share price has also generated substantial returns over longer periods, climbing 212.82% in two years and 204.17% over three years.

Looking at the longer-term performance, Amal shares have gained 154.14% over five years, while the stock has surged 2,348.21% over the past decade.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.