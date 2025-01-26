Mint Market

2000% returns in 5 years. Multibagger stock declares fundraiser move via QIP

Multibagger Stock: Waste management firm announced QIP fundraising move on January 23. Shares have given strong returns over the one-year period, check details.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Jan 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Multibagger waste management stock announced its QIP fundraising plans on January 23.

Multibagger stock: Eco Recycling Limited, a waste management firm, announced on January 23 that the company is looking to raise funds via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) process, according to an exchange filing. 

A QIP fundraising process is a method of raising capital for publicly listed companies by selling their securities to large investors like qualified institutional buyers (QIB) operating in the stock market.

The data filing showed that the company aims to raise funds in exchange for issuing equity shares with a face of 10 each to qualified institutional buyers under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 

“Proposed Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares of 10 each (Equity Shares) by Eco Recycling Limited to qualified institutional buyers under the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended and Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder,” approved the board on Thursday.

The board of directors appointed GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd as the book-running lead manager for the QIP issue, and Vidhigya Associates, Advocates will be operating as the legal counsel for the offer, according to the release.

Eco Recycling Share Price

Eco Recycling Limited shares closed 2.78 per cent lower at 807.40 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 830.50 at the previous trading close. The company disclosed its QIP fundraising plans on Thursday, January 23, after market operating hours.

Shares of Eco Recycling hit their 52-week high at 1,215.10 on August 29, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 378 on January 25, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE. As of Friday's market close, the market capitalization of the stock stands at 1,558.02 crore.

The multibagger stock has given investors more than 104 per cent returns in the last one-year period and over 2,000 per cent returns in the last five years. However, Eco Recycling's stock is hovering 16.81 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

