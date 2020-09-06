2016 again? Stock market investors ready for big moves as US election nears

He said he had already profited from Thursday's spike in volatility, which sent UVXY 20% higher to $28.90, and he anticipates that the ETF will rise to $40 before the end of the year. By actively trading UVXY as it rises, McDonald believes he can make a $1 billion profit on his $55 million investment. If UVXY were to slump below $10 close to year-end, however, McDonald would lose his remaining investment in the December calls.