2023 Highs: Wall Street soars amid economic speculations
The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, enough to clinch a sixth straight winning week for the index, which is its longest such streak in four years. Wall Street’s main measure of health is now just 4% below its record set at the start of last year.
Wall Street climbed back to its best level in 20 months on Friday following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. job market.
