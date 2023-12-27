2023 in markets: A cheerful finish to a volatile year
Summary
- It was a hushed start for equities this year with inflationary concerns and growth dynamics driving the markets but sentiments rebounded dramatically in the later half.
The year 2023 proved to be a roller coaster for Indian equities, as investors grappled with concerns like inflation, high interest rates, US treasury yields, and geopolitical issues. However, the latter part of the year witnessed a remarkable shift in investor attitudes, pushing headline indices to new heights. Amid a strong macroeconomic environment, the market outlook remains optimistic, although some apprehension may arise as the 2024 general elections approach. Mint delves into the key trends that shaped the stock market this year.