2023 in markets: A cheerful finish to a volatile year

The big drivers

This year's impressive performance was influenced by the gradual return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who had withdrawn in September and October due to global uncertainties. FIIs infused ₹ 9,001 crore into Indian equities during November, followed by another ₹26,759 crore in December. Consequently, India remained one of the most favoured destinations of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this year. Meanwhile, domestic investors consistently supported the market. Notably, small- and mid-cap stocks significantly outperformed large-cap stocks. Though there are no immediate signs of a fatigue, historical trends suggest a potential underperformance after periods of high returns.