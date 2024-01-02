2023 in Review: All 13 Maharatna stocks delivered positive returns last year, REC best performer; check full list
Power stocks lead the way with Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Finance Corporation achieving multibagger returns. Bharat Heavy Electricals and NTPC also saw significant gains. India's fuel retailers, including IOC, BPCL, and HPCL, rallied due to improved refining margins.
The performance of PSU stocks in 2023 had been phenomenal, surpassing analysts' expectations and outshining many private counterparts, owing to the government's robust capital expenditure in key sectors such as railways, defence and power.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started