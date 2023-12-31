2023 in Review: Bitcoin dominates the year as best-performing asset; here's how equities, gold and bonds performed
Bitcoin has emerged as a standout performer in 2023, overshadowing traditional asset classes such as gold, equities, real estate, and bonds.
In the dynamic landscape of investment, the primary objective is to achieve returns that surpass the rate of inflation, all while considering the impact of taxes on the overall investment strategy. In the spotlight of the year 2023, Bitcoin has emerged as a standout performer, overshadowing traditional asset classes such as gold, equities, real estate, and bonds.
