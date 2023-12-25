2023 in review: Broader market stood out with remarkable gains; 2024 to be volatile, says Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One
Pharma, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and information technology (IT) are the top three sectors to watch closely in 2024, as these sectors fall under the defensive category, says Rajesh Bhosale.
As many analysts had predicted, 2023 turned out to be a remarkable year for the Indian market, with notable project launches, favourable macroeconomic factors, and exceptional performance across multiple sectors. This noteworthy year has seen a surge in the value of mid- and small-cap stocks, as well as a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs). After surpassing 19,000 in June, the Nifty 50 has now set several records this year, including 21,500 in December and 20,000 in September.
