2023 in review- Domestic copper demand rides on economic growth momentum amidst global headwinds.
2023 in review: Domestic copper demand has remained firm aided by pick up in economic activities . As Infrastructure push is aiding growth, outlook for 2024 remains strong with copper consumption growth in India pegged at 10-11% by ICRA.
Copper demand remains a key parameter to gauge for economic activity and hence is is one of the most important commodities in the financial market. The Indian domestic growth has remained strong and copper demand in the country too has remained firm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started