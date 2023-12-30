2023 in Review: FPI inflows recorded at ₹1.65 lakh crore, highest since 2020; will the trend continue?
After outflows worth ₹1.21 lakh crore in 2022, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned as buyers in 2023, buying Indian equities worth ₹1.65 lakh crore. This was the highest FPI inflow since 2020 when buying stood at ₹1.7 lakh crore.
