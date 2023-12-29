2023 in Review: Hospital stocks see stellar gains, Medanta, Max, Narayana, fortis, Apollo amongst top performers
2023 in Review- Share prices of Apollo, Fortis, Max, Medanta, Narayana have seen stellar gains during 2024. Rising occupancy, revenues per operating bed, higher insurance penetrations have continued to drive gains. CareEdge expects Hospital Industry in India to Grow at 12% CAGR till FY26.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message