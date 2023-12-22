2023 in review- Indian Hotels, EIH, Lemon tree share price see gains of up to 41.5%, Chalet share price doubles.
2023 in review- The Hotel stocks gave stellar returns with Indian Hotels, EIH, Lemon Tree gaining up to 41.5%, Chalet share price doubles. Earnings momentum caught pace and outlook remains strong as analysts at Antique build in 20% and 12% ADR (average daily rate) growth in FY24 and FY25.
