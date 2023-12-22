2023 in Review: Nifty FMCG soars 25%; 3 stocks jump over 50%, only 1 in the red
On the back of sustained signs of rural recovery, easing inflation and improvement in gross margins, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector witnessed robust growth in 2023. The Nifty FMCG index outperformed the benchmark, jumping 25 percent in 2023 as against an 18 percent rise in Nifty.
