2023 in review- Steel manufacturers ride on strong domestic demand momentum. Steel prices influenced by global trend.
2023 in review- Steel manufacturers during 2023 benefitted from strong double digit demand momentum in the domestic arena. Domestic steel price improvement hinges on global prices that have improved in last two months. Analysts at Jefferies have a positive stance on Indian metals & mining space.
Indian Steel producers as Tata Steel , Jindal Steel and Power , JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India have seen their share prices rise 9-28% year to date during 2023. The gains have been led by strong steel demand in the country even though steel prices and raw material prices saw regular volatility.
