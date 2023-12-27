2023 in Review: What made this year unique for equity market? 3 experts answer
In 2023, the Indian stock market initially faced a downtrend but later experienced a significant rally, with Nifty achieving an year-to-date return of +18%. Mid and small-cap stocks outperformed, yielding returns of +40% and +50%, respectively. The market witnessed the launch of 57 mainboard IPOs, and certain sectors, including defence, realty, autos, PSEs, and pharma, stood out as major performers, while new-age businesses presented a mixed picture.
