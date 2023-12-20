comScore
2023 Review. Oil & Gas, Metals, Private Banks amongst key sectoral laggards this year. Underperform Nifty-50 gains

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Markets Today- Nifty Oil& Gas index with gains around 9.4%, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services with gains of 11-13.5% and Nifty Metal index with gains of 14.5% underperformed more than 18% gains seen by Nifty- 50 during 2023

Oil & Gas, Metals Private Bank index amongst key laggards during 2023 Premium
Oil & Gas, Metals Private Bank index amongst key laggards during 2023

While benchmark indices Nifty-50 and Sensex have given strong returns of around 17.5 to 18.5% during the calendar year 2023 till date, the key sectoral indexes that have underperformed the benchmark indices include Metal, Private Bank, Bank and Financial Services as well as Oil & Gas index.

Nifty metals has seen gains of around 14.5% while Nifty Banks, Nifty Financials, Nifty Banks have gained 11-13.5%. The biggest laggard has been Nifty oil & Gas index that is up just 9.37%

The oil and gas sector has been impacted by volatility in the crude prices. The voluntary production cuts undertaken by OPEC + (organization of [petroleum exporting countries) had led to Brent Crude rising to close to $100 a barrel by September. The Rising US oil production and concerns on demand however led Brent crude dripping by end of the year.

Also Read- Outlook 2024: How equities, gold and crude oil will perform next year

The Petrochemical prices too have remained volatile and unfavorable for petchem producers as concerns on rising supplies from China have dampened prospects. The refining margins too have remained volatile.

Overall the key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries have not seen any major uptick in stock prices during 2023 and this also has weighed on Oil & Gas index performance.

The Oil marketing companies have done well during 2023 with a record rise in marketing and refining profits. The City Gas distributors however faced volume growth constraints.

In the meanwhile, the base metal and steel prices have not supported performance of Metal companies. The opening up of China economy post easing of covid restriction at the start of 2023 while was looked at with optimism, pick up in China demand disappointed. Global recession concerns also weighed on metal prices leading to underperformance by the metal stocks.

Also Read- Nippon Life India Asset Management share price rises almost 9% on large trade deal news, scales 52 week highs

In the Banking space while PSU banks outperformed the Private Bank Index underperformed the Nifty 50 index gains. Experts are of the view that Private Banks already had seen good run. Also generally large caps have not participated much in the recent rally and so there has been underperformance by private banks. The heavy weighs as HDFC Bank also did not participate in the rally earlier as concerns had remained elevated on HDFC Bank and the HDFC Ltd merger, leading to some impact on margins'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 20 Dec 2023, 02:38 PM IST
