2023 Review. Oil & Gas, Metals, Private Banks amongst key sectoral laggards this year. Underperform Nifty-50 gains
Stock Markets Today- Nifty Oil& Gas index with gains around 9.4%, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services with gains of 11-13.5% and Nifty Metal index with gains of 14.5% underperformed more than 18% gains seen by Nifty- 50 during 2023
While benchmark indices Nifty-50 and Sensex have given strong returns of around 17.5 to 18.5% during the calendar year 2023 till date, the key sectoral indexes that have underperformed the benchmark indices include Metal, Private Bank, Bank and Financial Services as well as Oil & Gas index.
