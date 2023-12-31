2024: Equity market set for eventful journey on Lok Sabha polls, interest rate trajectory
Equity market 2024: Analysts are of the view that the bull run in the domestic equity market will continue, and over the next 3-6 months, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — could climb up to 7%
With tailwinds of a remarkable year and handsome investor returns, Indian equities are set for an eventful journey in 2024, with a slew of local and global cues — varying from interest rates to Lok Sabha polls to geopolitical happenings.
