2024 Market Strategy: What investors should stay away from next year? Experts answer
With budget and general elections most likely leading the trend in 2024, here's what you should avoid and must be watchful of in the next year.
The Nifty 50 is set to conclude 2023 with an impressive double-digit gain, marking the eighth consecutive year of positive returns. Contrary to the initial expectations, the market surpassed projections, experiencing significant rallies and reaching multiple record highs throughout the year.
