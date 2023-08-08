2:1 bonus share, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹23.4 lakh in nine years2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Multibagger SME IPO was listed on BSE SME exchange in December 2014 at a premium of ₹1.90 per share
Multibagger SME IPO: A long term investor not just earn from stock movement, but it earns from various rewards announced by the listed entity from its capital reserves. The listed entity's rewards its shareholders in the form of interim/final/special dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. Prima facie, these rewards might not look attractive, but in long term, these rewards lead to whopping return for its shareholders.
