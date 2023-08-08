Multibagger SME IPO: A long term investor not just earn from stock movement, but it earns from various rewards announced by the listed entity from its capital reserves. The listed entity's rewards its shareholders in the form of interim/final/special dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. Prima facie, these rewards might not look attractive, but in long term, these rewards lead to whopping return for its shareholders.

Those who want to know the impact of these rewards, they need to look at BSE SME stock, Captain Pipes. This SME IPO was launched in December 2014 at ₹40 apiece and one lot of the SME IPO comprised 3,000 company shares. This means, an allottee's minimum investment in this BSE SME IPO was ₹1.20 lakh ( ₹40 x 3,000). The BSE SME issue had a par listing as it listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹41.90 apiece levels, delivering listing gain of ₹1.90 per share to the lucky allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip despite dismal listing, it would have gained whopping return from the bonus share and stock split rewards.

2:1 bonus shares

In the year 2023, board of directors of the company declared issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio, which means two bonus shares for every stock held by the shareholder on the record date. The stock traded ex-bonus on 3rd March 2023.

So, if an allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, its 3,000 shareholding would have surged to 9,000 (3,000 x 3), as two additional shares were given as bonus after the record date.

1:10 stock split

The board of directors also declared stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio, which means one share of the company with face value of ₹10 was subdivided into 10 company shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share.

Hence, after stock split, one's shareholding grew by 10 times. So, if an allottee had remained invested in the SME stock till date, its shareholding in the SME scrip would have gone up to 90,000 after issuance of 2:1 bonus shares.

₹ 1.20 lakh turns to ₹ 23.40 lakh

Captain Pipes share price today on BSE is ₹26 apiece. So, if a lucky allottee of this SME IPO had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1.20 lakh invested in one log of the stock would have surged to ₹23.40 lakh ( ₹26 x 90,000).

Captain Pipes Q1 results 2023

In April to June 2023 quarter, Company's Net PAT jumped 1978% from ₹4.80 lakhs in Q1FY23, to ₹99.79 Lakhs in Q1FY24 on standalone basis. Revenue from Operations fell 30% from ₹27.50 crore in QIFY23 to ₹19.12 crore in Q1FY24 despite volume growth due to PVC price decline in the current year. EBITDA increased by 302% from ₹44.93 Lakhs in Q1FY23 to ₹1.81 crore in Q1FY24. EBITDA margins improved from 1.63% in Q1FY23 to 9.46% in Q1FY24 by 783 bps.

