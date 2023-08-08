Those who want to know the impact of these rewards, they need to look at BSE SME stock, Captain Pipes. This SME IPO was launched in December 2014 at ₹40 apiece and one lot of the SME IPO comprised 3,000 company shares. This means, an allottee's minimum investment in this BSE SME IPO was ₹1.20 lakh ( ₹40 x 3,000). The BSE SME issue had a par listing as it listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹41.90 apiece levels, delivering listing gain of ₹1.90 per share to the lucky allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip despite dismal listing, it would have gained whopping return from the bonus share and stock split rewards.