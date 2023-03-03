2:1 bonus share, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger stock in focus today. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:51 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Eligible shareholders of the company will get 2 bonus shares for each share of the company they hold today
Bonus shares, stock split: Captain Pipes shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This multibagger stock is in focus today as it is trading ex-bonus and ex-split today. The small-cap company has declared issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio and stock split in 1:10 ratio. This means, the company is going to reward its eligible shareholders with two bonus shares for each company share they hold and after the stock split, a shareholders total share will jump 10 times.
