2:1 bonus share, 1:10 stock split: Small-cap FMCG stock hits upper circuit on third day in a row after record date2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Sarveshwar Foods shares registers huge buying interest despite weakness in benchmark indices during early morning deals on Wednesday
Small-cap stock under ₹5: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd are one of those rare stocls on Dalal Street that has registered huge buying interest during early morning deals despite weakness in key benchmark indices. The penny stock under ₹5 opened higher and went on to hit upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. In fact, the small-cap stock below ₹10 has been in bull trend after trading ex-bonus and ex-split stock on 15th September 2023. On Friday, the small-cap stock had traded ex-bonus for issuance of 2:1 bonus shares whereas on the same date, this stock traded ex-split for stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. On Monday session as well, this small-cap stock hit 5 per cent upper circuit.
