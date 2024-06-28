2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split in FY24: Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit after fundraise move
Multibagger penny stock traded ex-bonus and ex-split on 29th December 2023
2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split in FY24: Shares of Standard Capital Markets Ltd are one of those penny stocks in the Indian stock market priced below ₹2. The penny stock traded ex-bonus and ex-split in the financial year 2023-24. A 2:1 bonus share means that for every 2 shares held, the shareholder will receive an additional share, and a 1:10 stock split means that each share will be split into 10, effectively increasing the number of shares held. It traded ex-bonus on 29th December 2023 for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. The traded ex-split on the same date is used to ascertain the eligible shareholders for issuance of a 1:10 stock split.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started