2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger small-cap stock sets record date. Details here2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Multibagger stock has set 5th September 2023 as record date for issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision
2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd are of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This small-cap stock is one of those stocks that has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders in post-Covid rebound. After bottoming out at ₹8.45 in April 2020, this small-cap multibagger penny stock has surged to the tune of ₹124 apiece levels, delivering around 1,350 per cent return to its shareholders. However, this is not the end of cheer for this multibagger shareholders. The small-cap stock has declared issuance of bonus share and stock split. The board of directors of the small-cap company has declared bonus shares in 2:1 ratio whereas stock split in 1:10 ratio. On Thursday, the company board set record date for bonus shares and stock split on 5th September 2023 as well.
