2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹23.5 lakh in nine years 31 Jul 2023
Multibagger SME IPO was launched in November 2014 at a fixed price of ₹40 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: A long term investor enjoys various other benefits that a short term investor or trader can't even think of. As per the listing rule, a listed entoty can reward its shareholders from its capital resevers that is an additional benefit for shareholders. so, a short term investor earns from stock movement whereas a long term shareholders earns from stock movement and various rewards announced by the listed company like bonus shares, interim/final/special dividends, stock split, buyback of shares etc. A company may announced most of these rewards in long term, which may look small at once but in long term, its impact leads to whopping return for a shareholder.
